...Elevated fire weather conditions today...

A dry airmass will be in place today with afternoon humidity
values falling to around 20 to 25 percent in western Wisconsin
and 25 to 30 percent in southeast Minnesota. Southeasterly winds
will start out light this morning but rise by mid-afternoon,
especially over southeast Minnesota where speeds increase to 10 to
15 mph, gusting to upwards of 25 mph. East of the Mississippi
River, winds will slowly increase to 5 to 10 mph with occasional
gusts to 15 mph.

These conditions will increase the risk of fires being hard to
control. Care should be heeded if conducting any burns or taking
part in activities that may start a fire. Please check with local
officials for any burn bans.

Spring sunshine today, pattern change looming

  • 0

Gorgeous Saturday

High pressure will allow for abundant sunshine today with high temperatures topping out in the 70s.

tomorrow forecast

Clouds will be on the increase tonight ahead of our next weather maker.

Pattern Change 

Mother's Day will start dry, but rain and thunderstorms will arrive during the afternoon hours. It won't be a washout, but make sure to have the raincoat and umbrella nearby. 

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3k xooo.png
DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3k xoxoo.png

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to be driven in by southerly winds for the rest of the week, with severe weather possible on Monday.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018 xo 2.png

Highs will be above average in the 80s along with high dewpoints, making it feel muggy outside.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Evening xo 1.png
Muggy Meter - 5 Daxoxoox.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

