Spring sunshine today, pattern change looming

Gorgeous Saturday
High pressure will allow for abundant sunshine today with high temperatures topping out in the 70s.
Clouds will be on the increase tonight ahead of our next weather maker.
Pattern Change
Mother's Day will start dry, but rain and thunderstorms will arrive during the afternoon hours. It won't be a washout, but make sure to have the raincoat and umbrella nearby.
Showers and thunderstorms will continue to be driven in by southerly winds for the rest of the week, with severe weather possible on Monday.
Highs will be above average in the 80s along with high dewpoints, making it feel muggy outside.