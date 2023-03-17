 Skip to main content
St. Patrick's Day brings us a quick cool down, but spring like temps are right around the corner

Happy St. Patrick's Day!! Luck was in our favor, and we actually saw snow tapering off quicker than expected late Thursday night!

The only piece of bad luck we have is going to be these cold temps and gusty winds. Roads will even be slick to start Friday after rain, snow and those quickly cooling temps, so take things slow early Friday if traveling.

Friday will bring us a mix of clouds and sun. A question at hand Friday is, how much sun will we get? Sun looks to start off our morning, but clouds will increase from the north where we could see a few flakes from overnight. Highs will be in the low to mid 20s.

Lows drop toward the single digits and low teens on Friday night bringing a few possible flurries.

A few flurries can't be ruled out Saturday afternoon, but still won't lead to much accumulation. Snowfall totals through Saturday will range from 0-1". Saturday will also bring a mostly cloudy sky and similar highs to Friday in the mid 20s.

Highs on Sunday will be much different, as a different, warmer air mass moves over the region. Highs will be in the upper 30s under a sunny sky on Sunday!

Some sun will spill into Monday with even warmer temps in the upper 40s for highs.

Tuesday is starting to bring a few rain showers late, but temps could bring snow through the overnight hours. A similar forecast will play out through the week with much warmer temps.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

