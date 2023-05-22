 Skip to main content
Starting the new week with haze and highs in the 80s

Breakfast Forecast.png

How about that weekend?!?! It was a nice one for sure and we have more nice weather on its way!

Monday will start us off with sunshine and haze. Monday's forecast highs are set to reach 80° for La Crosse, but depending on how thick the haze gets, temps could drop down a bit if sunshine is reduced.

Smoke Contour aka Black Carbon PastCurrent.png

Into the overnight hours, lows will drop to the mid 50s under a mostly clear sky.

Tuesday will bring us a copy and paste forecast. More highs reaching the low 80s with a good bit of sunshine. Wildfire haze should clear out briefly on Tuesday.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Minor changes arrive on Wednesday, under a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 70s. Winds out of the east will keep us cool.

No worries though! Sunshine returns on Thursday. Highs in the mid 70s will also make a comeback.

More of the same comes on Friday.

7 Day Rain Graph-Kyle1620236664105.png

Changes swing around again by Saturday. Saturday brings highs in the upper 70s and a few slim rain chances late. More slight rain chances will be possible into Sunday.

6 to 10 day outlook temps.png

Beyond that, more warm highs.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

