Starting the week off calm ahead of increasing humidity and rain chances

Widely scattered showers carried us through Sunday along with some comfy temps in the upper 70s.
Although most of us stayed dry this weekend, we do have a few more chances for rain, but we have to get through a calm Monday and Tuesday.
As for Monday, you can expect a good mix of clouds with some sun trying to work its way back into the area. For the most part, clouds will decrease throughout Monday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
A few slim chances of isolated sprinkles return in the late evening Monday. Totals will be slim to none.
Into the overnight you can expect more decreasing clouds for a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky. Lows will be in the low 60s.
Tuesday looks like a nice day too with a little more sunshine and highs once again in the low to mid 80s.
Rain chances begin to increase as we work our way into Wednesday. Wednesday brings slight chances of showers and storms with highs in the low 80s.
Thursday will dry out briefly, but more rain chances return overnight. Highs will still be seasonable in the mid 80s.
Our biggest rain chances return on Friday before we trend drier through the rest of the weekend.