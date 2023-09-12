Staying cool with a few more chances of showers or storms

We finally got a few drops on Monday!!! WOOHOOOO!!
A few more drops will also pop up into our Tuesday!
Tuesday will start foggy, and some foggy spots may even produce some mist. For the most part, we trend dry through Tuesday morning under a partly cloudy sky. We will see slight to moderate chances of rain mainly returning toward the afternoon and early evening. Best timing looks 3-5pm Tuesday. No severe weather is expected at this time for Tuesday.
Rainfall totals will range from 0-1/4" across the region. Isolated higher totals can't be ruled out in spots that see thunderstorms.
Into Tuesday night, lows will reach the upper 40s along with decreasing clouds.
Highs will again be in the low 70s on Wednesday under a mostly sunny sky.
More sunshine spills into Thursday, this time highs will be warmer in the upper 70s.
A few more rain chances return late Friday.