Staying dry with scorching hot temperatures through the weekend

Friday will start foggy ahead of some morning sunshine! Fog will clear toward 9-10am once temps begin warming.
Aside from some wildfire haze, it looks like a great weekend to head over to a local festival or go to some Friday night football games.
Highs on Friday will be slightly warmer than Thursday in the low 80s. We will mainly be seeing sunshine throughout the day along with wildfire smoke making it appear slightly hazy.
There are still a few Air Quality Alerts scattered across the Coulee Region. Those look to expire at 6am Monday. We could see our air quality dropping to the "unhealthy for some" category (orange).
Heading into Friday night, lows dip to the mid 60s under a mostly clear sky.
Staying hydrated this weekend and even early next week will be very important. Highs will return to the 90s on Saturday. Humidity will also begin to increase.
More sunshine will also carry us through the weekend.
I wish I had more to tell you, but I don't.... Highs will continue to be in the low to mid 90s even into early next week.
Not only will it be a scorcher, but we will also be staying dry with little hope for rain chances.