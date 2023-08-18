 Skip to main content
BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has updated the Air Quality
Advisory which remains in effect until 6 AM CDT Monday. This advisory
affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Canadian wildfire smoke, although less dense and delayed in arrival, is
moving into the state from the northwest Thursday and will travel
south southeast tonight into Friday morning. The PM2.5 air quality
index (AQI) could still reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
(USG) level on Friday. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. The
best chance for USG AQI PM2.5 will reside across western Wisconsin on
Friday as high pressure moves over the state and limits atmospheric
mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI could reach the USG level due to
favorable weather conditions alongside the presence of wildfire
smoke. On both Saturday and Sunday, USG AQI ozone concentrations
could develop. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically maximized
during the afternoon or evening before decreasing overnight into the
next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Staying dry with scorching hot temperatures through the weekend

  • Updated
Irishfest 3 Day PM.png

Friday will start foggy ahead of some morning sunshine! Fog will clear toward 9-10am once temps begin warming.

Football Games of the week - Kyle alt..png

Aside from some wildfire haze, it looks like a great weekend to head over to a local festival or go to some Friday night football games.

Current Watches - All Types.png

Highs on Friday will be slightly warmer than Thursday in the low 80s. We will mainly be seeing sunshine throughout the day along with wildfire smoke making it appear slightly hazy.

Air Quality Index Chart.png

There are still a few Air Quality Alerts scattered across the Coulee Region. Those look to expire at 6am Monday. We could see our air quality dropping to the "unhealthy for some" category (orange).

Temperature Trend.png

Heading into Friday night, lows dip to the mid 60s under a mostly clear sky.

Staying hydrated this weekend and even early next week will be very important. Highs will return to the 90s on Saturday. Humidity will also begin to increase.

WXOW 2023 Earth Design.png

More sunshine will also carry us through the weekend.

I wish I had more to tell you, but I don't.... Highs will continue to be in the low to mid 90s even into early next week.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

Not only will it be a scorcher, but we will also be staying dry with little hope for rain chances.

