Staying seasonable ahead of slight rain chances Wednesday

Patchy fog will start us off on Tuesday. Clear skies, warm dewpoint temps and calm winds are to blame for that.
Beyond the morning fog, you can expect a good bit of sunshine which will help highs once again reach the mid 80s.
Overnight lows will meet the low 60s, similar to what we have on Tuesday morning. Our sky coverage will stay mostly clear.
Into Wednesday, most of the day will be nice. Highs will be in the mid 80s once again. While we do have slight chances of showers and storms, don't get your hopes up for high-end rainfall totals if we see rain.
Showers and storms look to form a line across the Coulee Region during our Wednesday afternoon/evening. No severe weather is expected at this time. Rainfall totals will range anywhere from 0-1/4".
Into Thursday, we trend dry and sunny again. Highs will be in the low 80s.
Rain chances return by Thursday night and into Friday. So far, storms do not look to turn severe for Friday.
The weekend starts dry ahead of showers returning by Sunday.