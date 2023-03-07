Staying seasonable before increasing snow chances on Wednesday

Heading into Tuesday, you can expect some sunshine to kick things off! Highs will meet the low 40s, which will feel pretty comfortable for this time of year.
Clouds will increase throughout the day and could lead us into a few slim chances of flurries overnight.
Lows will drop near 30 under a mostly cloudy sky on Tuesday night.
Wednesday will start on a dry note ahead of highs reaching the low 40s once again. A few rain or snow showers will try and work their way into the Wednesday forecast into the afternoon and evening. This chance will not add up to much for the Coulee Region as our largest snow threat this week stands on Thursday night.
Thursday will start with a few light snow showers and highs in the upper 30s. Getting into the evening, heavy snow will become likely.
We are still 48-36 hours out form that heavy snowfall, so the forecast could still change. Looking at the GFS and Euro models on Tuesday morning, they are trending a bit lower than other models at about 4"+, but I think 4-10" can't be ruled out for the entire Coulee Region. Again, this number can still change as we move closer to Thursday.
Those snow showers will continue into early Friday before departing by the evening. Highs will be in the mid 30s on Friday. The weekend will start dry before another wave of snow moves in Saturday and into Sunday.