 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Staying seasonable before increasing snow chances on Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Wind Forecast - 4 Day.png

Heading into Tuesday, you can expect some sunshine to kick things off! Highs will meet the low 40s, which will feel pretty comfortable for this time of year.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

Clouds will increase throughout the day and could lead us into a few slim chances of flurries overnight.

Lows will drop near 30 under a mostly cloudy sky on Tuesday night.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Wednesday will start on a dry note ahead of highs reaching the low 40s once again. A few rain or snow showers will try and work their way into the Wednesday forecast into the afternoon and evening. This chance will not add up to much for the Coulee Region as our largest snow threat this week stands on Thursday night.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

Thursday will start with a few light snow showers and highs in the upper 30s. Getting into the evening, heavy snow will become likely.

Forecast Snow Graph.png

We are still 48-36 hours out form that heavy snowfall, so the forecast could still change. Looking at the GFS and Euro models on Tuesday morning, they are trending a bit lower than other models at about 4"+, but I think 4-10" can't be ruled out for the entire Coulee Region. Again, this number can still change as we move closer to Thursday.

Those snow showers will continue into early Friday before departing by the evening. Highs will be in the mid 30s on Friday. The weekend will start dry before another wave of snow moves in Saturday and into Sunday.

6 to 10 day outlook temps.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you