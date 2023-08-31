Staying sunny, but potential record breaking temps move in this weekend

I don't know what else to tell you... but it's ANOTHER copy and paste forecast. Sunshine. Comfy temps. You know the deal.
Lows overnight Wednesday and early Thursday got chilly in the 50s and a few spots in the 40s and 30s!
Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s under a sunny sky.
Lows will be in the mid 50s under a mostly clear sky, but areas in Jackson and Monroe Counties could see a few more lows in the 30s.
Highs on Friday will begin to increase into the upper 80s with more sunshine.
Temps continue to increase Saturday into the mid 90s.
The weekend will still trend dry, but some highs could reach the triple digits by Sunday.
We could see rain returning by late Tuesday for next week.