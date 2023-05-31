Steamy temperatures

Sunshine dominates…
Southerly winds have tapped into heat from the south. Temperatures have risen into the upper 80s and lower 90s. These are above normal and will stick around.
Nice stretch of weather…
Occasional showers and t-storms will pop up for the next 5 or 6 days. Temperatures will warm into the 80s and 90s for the next week or so. The rain should be light and moving away relatively quickly.
Medium range trends…
A warmer than normal weather pattern is indicated for much of the northwestern parts of the United States through the first week of June.
