...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect until 11 PM CDT this evening.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone production, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children,
older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov.

Steamy temperatures

The Coulee Region will experience warm and humid weather.

Sunshine dominates…

Southerly winds have tapped into heat from the south. Temperatures have risen into the upper 80s and lower 90s. These are above normal and will stick around.

Nice stretch of weather…

Occasional showers and t-storms will pop up for the next 5 or 6 days. Temperatures will warm into the 80s and 90s for the next week or so. The rain should be light and moving away relatively quickly.

Medium range trends…

A warmer than normal weather pattern is indicated for much of the northwestern parts of the United States through the first week of June.

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

