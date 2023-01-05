 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Storm is moving east

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse area forecast

Storm is ending…

Light snow is moving to the east this evening, and thus begins a dry weather pattern with colder temperatures. Highs today were in the 30s, but readings will drop into the 20s Friday, Saturday and possibly Sunday.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (56).png
Highs Today xo (94).png
Weekend Planner xo (22).png

Drier trend…

After the passage of this storm, our weather pattern will stabilize, and dry weather will take over. The storm track will shift to the south, as will the snow and rain.

7 Day Outlook xo (1).png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-01-05T152238.921.png

Medium range trends…

Warmer than average weather is expected well into January.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (76).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great night!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you