Storm is moving east

Storm is ending…
Light snow is moving to the east this evening, and thus begins a dry weather pattern with colder temperatures. Highs today were in the 30s, but readings will drop into the 20s Friday, Saturday and possibly Sunday.
Drier trend…
After the passage of this storm, our weather pattern will stabilize, and dry weather will take over. The storm track will shift to the south, as will the snow and rain.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected well into January.
-Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden