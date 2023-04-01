 Skip to main content
...Light Snow Diminishing and Exiting to the East...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

Impactful snowfall has ended and moved farther east this morning.
Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
zones.

Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County.

.Heavy rain has fallen on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers likely to increase quickly and reach
critical levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 230 PM CDT.

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO LATE
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding is likely.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night to late Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 8.2 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest
forecast information.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Storm is over.

The Coulee Region will find a much nicer weekend.

Storm finally arrives…

Rain showers moved through, and t-storms got to be quite heavy in the viewing area yesterday and last night. Snow showers have followed the system and roads may be hazardous. The snow will move out and partly cloudy skies will take over.

Temperatures will be colder today but look for a warming southerly wind for Sunday.

Medium range trends…

A colder weather pattern is indicated for the middle and western parts of the United States for the first week and a half of April.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

