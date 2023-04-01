Storm is over.

Storm finally arrives…
Rain showers moved through, and t-storms got to be quite heavy in the viewing area yesterday and last night. Snow showers have followed the system and roads may be hazardous. The snow will move out and partly cloudy skies will take over.
Temperatures will be colder today but look for a warming southerly wind for Sunday.
Medium range trends…
A colder weather pattern is indicated for the middle and western parts of the United States for the first week and a half of April.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden