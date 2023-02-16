The low-pressure system will move out of the area tonight, and clouds will decrease. The system brought snow to the southern parts of the viewing area. Read here for the improving weather forecast.
Storm moves away.
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today