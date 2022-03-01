Storm system developing for the weekend

Tuesday brings some clouds…
It was a pleasant Tuesday as clouds moved in, but we avoided any light rain or snow. Highs reached into the 30s and 40s which were still above normal for March first.
Warmer than average…
Temperatures will remain mild for Wednesday, though we have a possible light wintry mix for late tonight and early Wednesday. Highs should be in the 30s to lower 40s. Thursday will bring cooler highs, but an approaching storm will bump the readings up for Friday and Saturday.
Rain and snow chances…
A stronger storm will affect us with a wintry mix later Friday into Friday night, then look for all rain on Saturday. There’s even a chance of thunderstorms Saturday and Saturday night. Keep an eye on this forecast for updates and possible travel issues.
Medium range outlook...
Temperature outlooks heading into the middle of March are favoring a return to below normal temperatures for the western 2/3rds of the nation and above normal temperatures for the far southeastern part of the country.
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden