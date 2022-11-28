A low-pressure system will move through the area Tuesday into Tuesday evening. It will start out producing rain but will change to snow during the afternoon into the evening. Read here for more details on your extended forecast.
Storm system moves in.
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
