Storm systems to deliver wintry weather to the Coulee Region

A cold night is on tap for the Coulee Region, with temperatures in the teens. Expect mostly clear skies and light southerly winds.
We kick off the new week on Monday with fog in the morning. Slippery roadways are possible with lowered visibility. The skies will be mostly cloudy, and temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s.
Tuesday will stay dry with cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
A weak disturbance arrives overnight Tuesday. Precipitation will fall as a wintry mix through Wednesday morning.
A glaze of ice and less than one inch of snow are possible with this system.
Another storm system could bring a few snow showers during the afternoon on Thursday, but there's only a slight chance.
Temperatures will be in the 30s going into next weekend with dry conditions.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great day!
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt