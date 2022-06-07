Storms return Tuesday night, some can become strong to severe

Monday was nice after showers left the region. We even saw highs in the mid 70s! Tuesday will bring us a great day on tap, with a few showers possible for counties west of La Crosse.
By about 4p.m. Tuesday we will all be dry and watching highs reach the mid 70s once again. Storms will return to the forecast around 8p.m. Tuesday night but most storms will stay southwest of La Crosse.
There's even a level 1 risk of storms turning strong to severe for Fillmore and Winneshiek Counties. Storms will fail to get organized, but strong winds and large hail can't be ruled out with these storms.
More storms will enter the area in the early morning hours on Wednesday. These storms will bring heavy rain that could add up if storms linger over the Coulee Region. Rainfall totals will range from about 1/2" to 2"+ in some isolated locations.
Showers will depart Wednesday afternoon and we will have a brief break before more spotty rain chances return to the forecast in the evening.
Thursday will bring us plenty of sunshine with warmer highs in the mid to upper 70s. If we see enough sunshine, we could even see the 80s again!
A moderate chance of rain swings by on Friday with highs in the low 70s. We will stay dry for Saturday until more rain chances return later in the weekend.