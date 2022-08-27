 Skip to main content
STORMY SATURDAY: Severe weather possible in the Coulee Region

Showers and thunderstorms are expected this morning. We get a brief break from the action during the afternoon. During the evening, a second round of showers and thunderstorms arrives. This round has the potential to deliver severe weather. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats.

Showers and thunderstorms continue Sunday through Monday morning, followed by a dry spell through the end of next week.

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

