Stormy Sunday on tap for the Coulee Region

Thunderstorms continue today with possible flooding in areas that have received heavy rainfall. High temperatures will be cooler in the 70s thanks to all the cloud cover and rain.
Expect thunderstorms to continue Monday morning before drying out by the afternoon. Total rainfall amounts could exceed 5 inches in some spots.
From Tuesday through the next weekend, there will be a pleasant dry stretch with temperatures in the 80s.
