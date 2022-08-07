 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Iowa, southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin,
including the following counties, in Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw,
Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek. In
southeast Minnesota, Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted,
Wabasha and Winona. In Wisconsin, Adams, Buffalo, Crawford, Grant,
Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Trempealeau and
Vernon.

* WHEN...Through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A moist atmosphere combined with training storms will result
in a heightened flash flooding potential.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Stormy Sunday on tap for the Coulee Region

Thunderstorms continue today with possible flooding in areas that have received heavy rainfall. High temperatures will be cooler in the 70s thanks to all the cloud cover and rain. 

Expect thunderstorms to continue Monday morning before drying out by the afternoon. Total rainfall amounts could exceed 5 inches in some spots. 

From Tuesday through the next weekend, there will be a pleasant dry stretch with temperatures in the 80s.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

