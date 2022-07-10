Stormy Sunday on tap for the Coulee Region

Expect showers and thunderstorms to roll in this afternoon. We will have temperatures in the 80s with southerly winds.
Showers and thunderstorms continue tonight with the potential for severe weather. Right now, the main threats are heavy rain, damaging winds, and large hail. We will continue to monitor the trends and make adjustments as needed.
Showers and thunderstorms linger into Monday. A few thunderstorms may be strong to severe during the morning.
Highs will reach the 80s with winds becoming northwesterly. Expect clear skies Monday night as temperatures fall into the 60s. Tuesday through the end of the week will be sunny, with highs in the 80s and 90s. Rain and storm chances return next weekend.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great day!
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt