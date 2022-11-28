Stormy Tuesday weather

Active weather pattern…
Temperatures today were a little above normal by a few degrees, but they pave the way for a storm system for Tuesday into Tuesday evening. Today’s highs were in the 40s under a cloudy sky.
Tuesday storm system…
A low-pressure system will move through the area Tuesday into Tuesday evening. It will start out producing rain but will change to snow during the afternoon into the evening. Slippery roads will likely develop with falling temperatures into the teens and 20s.
Arctic air moves in…
Much colder readings will settle in for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the 20s and lower 30s.
Medium range trends…
Colder than average weather is expected over the western and central parts of the country. Above normal readings are expected in the southeast.
Have a great week!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden