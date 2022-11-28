 Skip to main content
Stormy Tuesday weather

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse Area forecast

Active weather pattern…

Temperatures today were a little above normal by a few degrees, but they pave the way for a storm system for Tuesday into Tuesday evening. Today’s highs were in the 40s under a cloudy sky.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (34).png
Highs Today xo (70).png

Tuesday storm system…

A low-pressure system will move through the area Tuesday into Tuesday evening. It will start out producing rain but will change to snow during the afternoon into the evening. Slippery roads will likely develop with falling temperatures into the teens and 20s.

Winter Storm Alerts xo.png
Snow accumulation outlook xo.png
Futurecast Tuesday MAp xo (3).png
7 Day Rain Graph xo (86).png

Arctic air moves in…

Much colder readings will settle in for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the 20s and lower 30s.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo (86).png

Medium range trends…

Colder than average weather is expected over the western and central parts of the country. Above normal readings are expected in the southeast.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (49).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

