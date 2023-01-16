Stormy week

Weather system arrived today and into tomorrow…
A good soaking rain fell on the area today. As the storm moves east some snow showers area possible for late tonight and Tuesday morning. Little accumulation is expected. Highs today were in the 30s to lower 40s.
Another system for Thursday...
Colder air will dominate as a new storm passes on Thursday. It appears that snow will be more likely. Stay tuned as accumulations are likely to occur.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected for the far southeastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is hinted at for the Midwest and Western United States.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden