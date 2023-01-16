 Skip to main content
Stormy week

  • Updated
The Coulee Region will see more rain and snow this week.

Weather system arrived today and into tomorrow…

A good soaking rain fell on the area today. As the storm moves east some snow showers area possible for late tonight and Tuesday morning. Little accumulation is expected. Highs today were in the 30s to lower 40s.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (63).png
Highs Today xo (98).png
Current Map xo (7).png
DMA - Snow Depth xo (3).png

Another system for Thursday...

Colder air will dominate as a new storm passes on Thursday. It appears that snow will be more likely. Stay tuned as accumulations are likely to occur.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-01-16T153004.492.png

Medium range trends…

Warmer than average weather is expected for the far southeastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is hinted at for the Midwest and Western United States.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (83).png

Have a great night!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

