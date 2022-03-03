Strong storm system for the weekend

Cooler Thursday…
A cooler high pressure system held sway for today, and highs struggled into the lower to middle 30s. We did have some clouds and they will become more widespread over the next several days.
Rain and snow chances…
A stronger storm will affect us with rain and a wintry mix Friday night, then look for all rain on Saturday. There’s even a chance of thunderstorms Saturday and Saturday night. Keep an eye on this forecast for updates and possible travel issues. The best chance for slippery roads will be northeast of the La Crosse area.
Heavy rain and severe weather possible…
The storm system will be powerful and it will have plenty of moisture, so it’s possible that severe weather could occur. Heavy rain will have a tendency to run off in this situation, so keep an eye out for any potential hazards Friday night into Saturday night.
Medium range outlook...
Temperature outlooks heading into the middle of March are favoring a return to below normal temperatures for much of the nation and above normal temperatures for the far southeastern and far southwestern parts of the country.
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden