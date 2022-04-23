 Skip to main content
Strong storms possible tonight, calmer weather on the horizon

The Coulee Region has a level 1 risk of severe thunderstorms tonight. Threats include heavy rain, hail and strong winds.  

The threat for severe weather ends by 11 p.m. A few lingering showers are possible overnight. 

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 11 p.m. for portions of the Coulee Region. 

Expect a calmer Sunday with increasing clouds as temperatures top out in the 60s. It will be windy with gusts up to 40 mph. 

A nice stretch of weather to kick off the upcoming week with colder temperatures in the 40s.

Unsettled weather returns Wednesday night with a chance of rain and snow. Rain is continues through next weekend. 

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

