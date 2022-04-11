Strong to severe storms expected Tuesday night

Beautiful weather that began this weekend continued today with a mostly sunny sky and highs in upper 50s to mid 60s. Changes are on the way, however, as a strong low pressure system is set to move through the Upper Midwest this week.
It will be a quiet and cool night tonight, but tomorrow will see the wind pick up out of the southeast and increasing clouds. A few showers can't be ruled out in the morning, but better chances for scattered showers and isolated thunder arrive in the afternoon.
The wind shifts southerly tomorrow night, and temps won't fall much as the sky clouds up ahead of an approaching cold front. That front brings a chance for severe weather.
The Coulee Region is in a level 2 risk Tuesday evening and overnight, meaning scattered severe storms are possible. While tornadoes are possible and cannot be ruled out, the main threat will be for damaging straight-line wind gusts and hail.
Heavy rain may fall as the storms move through, but it shouldn't last long enough to cause a flash flooding problem. Do expect rivers and streams to rise as the rain runs off.
Areas south and east of La Crosse especially remain in a severe risk Wednesday for the potential of redevelopment as that front continues east.
Scattered showers and storms are likely during the evening, but the strongest storms are expected late evening. Expect the arrival of the strongest storms between 9pm and midnight with lingering strong storms possible through 2am or 3am. Scattered showers will continue Wednesday, but it won't be all day rain.
As temps fall behind strong west/northwesterly winds Wednesday night, some of those scattered showers may change to a mix or snow. By this time, any precip should be fairly light, though it may linger through Thursday night. Temperatures will be a lot colder beginning Thursday.
Expect highs to only reach the mid 40s with the possibility to be close to 50 returning Sunday. Lows will be in the 20s to low 30s. While chilly, expect this upcoming Easter weekend to be dry for the most part with small chances for rain and/or snow returning Sunday night.