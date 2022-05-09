Strong to severe storms possible Monday

Mother's Day weekend was beautiful with plenty of sunshine before a few rain showers on Sunday and highs in the mid 60s.
Monday brings a big change to the forecast with the return of strong winds, strong storms, heat and humidity.
Wind Advisories have been issued for Winneshiek and Fillmore Counties. The advisories will be valid from 7a.m. to 4p.m. Monday.
Most of Monday will be dry, but a few light rain showers will be possible due to the cloud cover and humidity. Storms will arrive to the Coulee Region around 6-7p.m. Monday. Storms will develop right overtop of the region bringing possible strong to severe storms. The storms will reach La Crosse around 9:30p.m.
These storms bring a level 2 risk of storms becoming strong to severe. If these storms become severe you can expect threats to be heavy rainfall, damaging hail, strong straight line wind gusts and even a weak tornado possible. Rainfall totals range from a trace to 1/2".
Storms will depart the area around 2a.m. Tuesday. We could also see a few more storms throughout the rest of Tuesday. The severe storm threat is mostly to our east, but Monroe, Vernon and Richland Counites are barely clipped by Tuesdays level 1 risk.
Monday also brings our first shot at hitting 81° with humidity making its muggy return.
A few more slight chances of isolated storms are possible on Wednesday and Thursday. Unfortunately the week ahead brings more active weather with highs in the 80s and feeling humid.