Strong to severe storms possible Thursday before drier weather to start the weekend

Wednesday brought us sunshine and a lot of warm air as highs reached the upper 80s.
A few rain chances return to the forecast as we kick things off on Thursday. We can see slight chances of rainfall into our mid-morning hours on Thursday and even a few thunderstorms.
The main threats with our morning round of showers and storms will be lightning and heavy rain, severe weather is not expected until the evening.
Temps will be in the upper 80s even reaching 90 on Thursday, but that is dependent on how much rain, cloud cover and when our winds change directions. A cold front will bring storms into Thursday evening, toppling temperatures down for the next few days.
Showers return into the afternoon on Thursday with a few thunderstorms in the mix. It is mainly around 5-10p.m. Thursday when we can see storms firing up and becoming strong to severe.
Most of the Coulee Region is under a level 1 and level 2 risk of strong to severe storms, but most severe storm potential looks to develop to our north along I-94.
Though storms may fire up in Northern Wisconsin, a few strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out for us. If storms turn severe, our primary threats will be damaging hail and strong winds, very similar to Tuesday's storm threats.
Showers will depart late Thursday night before seeing a partly cloudy sky and lows near 63.
Friday starts out drier with decreasing clouds throughout the day. It will make for a great start to July with seasonable highs in the low to mid 80s.
A partly cloudy sky comes on Saturday with more dry conditions to kick off the Fourth of July Weekend. Highs will be in the mid 80s on Saturday.
Saturday night brings our next shot at rain which will lead to a few showers possible on Sunday.
The Fourth of July brings our next biggest shot of showers and storms. Showers and storms will continue into Tuesday.