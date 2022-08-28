Strong to severe thunderstorms possible overnight

The Coulee Region experienced a gloomy Sunday. We had some rain this morning, but it cleared out by the afternoon. Throughout the afternoon, the clouds hung on stubbornly. Temperatures reached the 70s and 80s. It was uncomfortable being outside due to the high dew points.
There is a potential for severe weather when a broken line of showers and thunderstorms moves through overnight. The timeframe is midnight to 4 a.m. Heavy rain, large hail, and damaging winds are the main threats. We can't rule out an isolated tornado.
The line of showers and thunderstorms will move out before daybreak Monday morning. Early morning fog will give way to afternoon sunshine. Highs will be in the 80s. Expect clear skies Monday night with lows in the 60s.
With lots of sunshine and highs in the 70s and 80s, the remainder of the week looks fantastic. There is a chance of fog Wednesday morning.
Dew points will be lower during the first half of the week before returning to humid levels by late week into next weekend.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great day!
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt