Strong to Severe Thunderstorms possible this evening

A low pressure system with a trailing front will contribute to the development of scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening.
There is a marginal to slight risk of severe weather for the Coulee Region this evening, mainly across southeastern Minnesota. Main threats are heavy rainfall, lightning, damaging winds, and large hail. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out. The timeframe for severe weather is 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thunderstorms will start exiting the region after midnight.
Things will clear away by Monday morning as we begin the month of August. It will be mostly sunny and humid, with temperatures in the 80s.
Expect a hot and muggy Tuesday with highs in the 90s. There is a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms during the morning. High dewpoints may allow heat index readings to approach 100 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms return Tuesday night. Wednesday's weather is still hot and muggy, but a cold front moving across the area will bring showers and thunderstorms. Thursday will be cooler behind the cold front, with highs in the 80s. However, the humidity will persist. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday night through Sunday night. Whether there will be any severe weather is yet to be determined. Next weekend, temperatures will rise to near 90 while remaining humid.
Have a great day!
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt