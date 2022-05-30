 Skip to main content
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible tonight across the Coulee Region

  • Updated
  • 0
Current Watches xo - All Types.png

It certainly was a summer-like Memorial Day with sunshine and temperatures in the 80s and 90s across the Coulee Region. Dewpoints in the 60s made it feel muggy outside. The southerly winds have also been gusty.

highs today

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Wabasha, Winona, Fillmore, Buffalo, and Trempealeau counties until 2 a.m. Tuesday.

wx watches

Expect clouds to increase tonight as an approaching cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible, mainly west of the Mississippi River. The primary risks are large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain, and lightning. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out. The severe threat should end after 2 a.m. 

Severe Weather Outlook DMA Day 1.png
Severe Wx - Triple Panel Template.png

Showers and thunderstorms continue into early Tuesday morning, but skies clear by the afternoon. There is a marginal risk of severe weather across NE Iowa and SW Wisconsin Tuesday with the main threats being large hail and damaging winds. Most of the Coulee Region will stay dry during the afternoon. 

Severe Weather Outlook DMA Day 2.png

Highs on Tuesday will be cooler, near 80 degrees. Breezy winds will continue into Tuesday. 

Meteogram Future Wind Gust TOMORROW.png

We finally have a dry stretch of weather on Wednesday through Friday, with seasonal temperatures in the 70s. 

Showers and thunderstorms return next weekend, with seasonal temperatures in the 70s. 

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png
temperature trend

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

