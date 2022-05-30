Strong to severe thunderstorms possible tonight across the Coulee Region

It certainly was a summer-like Memorial Day with sunshine and temperatures in the 80s and 90s across the Coulee Region. Dewpoints in the 60s made it feel muggy outside. The southerly winds have also been gusty.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Wabasha, Winona, Fillmore, Buffalo, and Trempealeau counties until 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Expect clouds to increase tonight as an approaching cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible, mainly west of the Mississippi River. The primary risks are large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain, and lightning. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out. The severe threat should end after 2 a.m.
Showers and thunderstorms continue into early Tuesday morning, but skies clear by the afternoon. There is a marginal risk of severe weather across NE Iowa and SW Wisconsin Tuesday with the main threats being large hail and damaging winds. Most of the Coulee Region will stay dry during the afternoon.
Highs on Tuesday will be cooler, near 80 degrees. Breezy winds will continue into Tuesday.
We finally have a dry stretch of weather on Wednesday through Friday, with seasonal temperatures in the 70s.
Showers and thunderstorms return next weekend, with seasonal temperatures in the 70s.