Stronger storm coming

  • Updated
  • 0

Clouds this Wednesday…

Temperatures managed to reach into the lower to middle 40s in many areas despite considerable clouds. The clouds are likely to stick around for the next 3 or 4 days.

Past 24 hours xo.png
Highs Wednesday xo.png
Temp-Wind Chill forecast xo.png

Cooler Thursday…

A weather system will temporarily tap into colder air for Thursday, and highs will struggle into the lower to middle 30s. Dry weather will stick around another day, But there’s a chance of a few flurries for Thursday night. Little accumulation will be expected.

Rain and snow chances…

A stronger storm will affect us with a wintry mix Friday night, then look for all rain on Saturday. There’s even a chance of thunderstorms Saturday and Saturday night. Keep an eye on this forecast for updates and possible travel issues.

Futurecast Saturday Forecast Map xo.png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo.png

Medium range outlook...

Temperature outlooks heading into the middle of March are favoring a return to below normal temperatures for the western 2/3rds of the nation and above normal temperatures for the far southeastern part of the country.

8-14 Day Temp Outlook xo.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

