Stronger storm coming

Clouds this Wednesday…
Temperatures managed to reach into the lower to middle 40s in many areas despite considerable clouds. The clouds are likely to stick around for the next 3 or 4 days.
Cooler Thursday…
A weather system will temporarily tap into colder air for Thursday, and highs will struggle into the lower to middle 30s. Dry weather will stick around another day, But there’s a chance of a few flurries for Thursday night. Little accumulation will be expected.
Rain and snow chances…
A stronger storm will affect us with a wintry mix Friday night, then look for all rain on Saturday. There’s even a chance of thunderstorms Saturday and Saturday night. Keep an eye on this forecast for updates and possible travel issues.
Medium range outlook...
Temperature outlooks heading into the middle of March are favoring a return to below normal temperatures for the western 2/3rds of the nation and above normal temperatures for the far southeastern part of the country.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden