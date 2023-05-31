 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Summer-like temperatures and more slight chances of showers and storms close out the week

  • Updated
  • 0
Do you need an Umbrella.png

Remember Tuesday? Highs in the low 90s, sunshine with rain moving around us? Well, you're in luck! A similar forecast spills into Wednesday.

Copy-Paste Forecast.png

It's a simple copy and paste forecast with highs in the low 90s for your Wednesday. A few differences will be a few more clouds and slight chances of rain. Chances have decreased though for Wednesday with hit-or-miss showers mainly hanging on to the miss side.

Breakfast Forecast.png

Wednesday night trends dry under a partly cloudy sky and lows near 65°.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km.png

Another scorcher is on tap for Thursday. Highs will be in the low 90s with some humid dewpoint temperatures in the 60s. There is some increasing confidence for Thursday's rain and storm chances which will help for our dry conditions.

7 Day Rain Graph-Kyle1620236664105.png

All in all, if we see showers, most of the area would really only see about a trace to 1/2" of rain through Friday.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days - New.png

Shower chances begin to decrease slightly along with temperatures. Highs will drop to the upper 80s on Sunday and start to cool down into early next week.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you