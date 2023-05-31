Summer-like temperatures and more slight chances of showers and storms close out the week

Remember Tuesday? Highs in the low 90s, sunshine with rain moving around us? Well, you're in luck! A similar forecast spills into Wednesday.
It's a simple copy and paste forecast with highs in the low 90s for your Wednesday. A few differences will be a few more clouds and slight chances of rain. Chances have decreased though for Wednesday with hit-or-miss showers mainly hanging on to the miss side.
Wednesday night trends dry under a partly cloudy sky and lows near 65°.
Another scorcher is on tap for Thursday. Highs will be in the low 90s with some humid dewpoint temperatures in the 60s. There is some increasing confidence for Thursday's rain and storm chances which will help for our dry conditions.
All in all, if we see showers, most of the area would really only see about a trace to 1/2" of rain through Friday.
Shower chances begin to decrease slightly along with temperatures. Highs will drop to the upper 80s on Sunday and start to cool down into early next week.