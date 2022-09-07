Summer-like Thursday followed by a rainy, cooler weekend

It was another summer-like day on Wednesday, with a mix of sun and clouds, high humidity, temperatures in the 80s, and light and variable winds. Smoke from the wildfires out west made for hazy skies across the region.
Overnight, expect patchy valley fog, but otherwise expect mostly clear skies. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 50s and 60s. Winds will be light from the south.
On Thursday, morning fog will dissipate and be replaced by abundant sunshine, allowing some locations to reach the upper 80s. It will continue to be muggy. We will also have to deal with hazy skies as smoke from the western U.S. wildfires impacts the region. With southerly winds, Thursday night will be mostly clear and mild.
Changes will occur on Friday when a cold front approaches the area, bringing the risk of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
In the wake of the cold front, much cooler temperatures are anticipated this weekend along with continued rain chances through next Monday as a low pressure sticks around.
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt