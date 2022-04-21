Summer-like warmth with a bit of humidity expected along with strong storm chances

Highs today were in the low to mid 60s for most of the Coulee Region although it was breezy with gusts mainly staying between 20 and 30 mph. This warmer air came with sunshine, so even with the breeze it was a fairly enjoyable day.
Expect temps to fall to around La Crosse's average low of 41 tonight as clouds increase. There's a moderate chance for rain returning late tonight towards tomorrow morning, with the best chances for scattered showers and storms moving through mid-morning through early afternoon.
If we end up a bit drier in the morning, there's a decent chance for pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon. Either way, there will be time when it's not raining tomorrow as the rain will be determined by the exact timing of the passage of a warm front.
Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is possible in the late evening. With any storms at any time tomorrow, there is a level 1 risk for severe storms, meaning that isolated severe storms are possible.
Temperatures and humidity will continue to warm through the night and into Saturday morning. Temps will rise through the 60s and 70s by Saturday afternoon, and there will even be some humidity with dew points climbing into the upper 50s and possibly even near 60.
A few isolated showers and storms are possible during the day on Saturday, but best chances will hold off until a cold front moves through during the evening and continuing overnight.
There is a level 2 risk of severe weather for any storm on Saturday, meaning that scattered severe storms are possible.
Temps fall behind that cold front Saturday night, and by Sunday highs will only make it to the upper 50s. There's only a slight chance for lingering showers Sunday morning before the clouds partially clear as the day goes on. By Monday, high temps will return to the 40s and 50s, if we're lucky, and lows will likely be back in the 30s.
Despite the return to colder weather, the pattern looks drier as there's only a small chance for light precipitation next week on Wednesday.