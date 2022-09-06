Summer-like weather on tap for the remainder of the week

Tuesday was a lovely day, with a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures in the 70s and 80s, and light and variable winds. The dew points were slightly higher, making it seem somewhat humid outside.
Overnight, anticipate patchy valley fog, but otherwise expect mostly clear skies. Temperatures are expected to fall into the 50s and 60s. Winds will be light and variable.
Wednesday morning will bring valley fog, but it will quickly dissipate, giving way to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s. The dew points will be in the 60s, making the weather unpleasant. On Wednesday night, fog will occur again; otherwise, anticipate mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Winds will be light from the south.
On Thursday, morning fog will give way to plenty of sunshine, allowing temperatures to reach the upper 80s in some areas. The humidity will persist. Thursday night will be mostly clear and mild with southerly winds.
Friday will be dry and warm, but a cold front will approach the area, bringing the possibility of showers Friday night. Behind the front, highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Showers are possible through next Monday.
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt