Summer Solstice is bringing more sunshine and warm temperatures

The Coulee Region saw a lot of sunshine and highs in the 90s at the beginning of the week and that will continue through the end of the workweek.
The Summer Solstice is bringing sunny skies for the longest day of the year. You can expect a high of 91. There will be mostly clear skies through the evening with a low of 65.
An air quality alert is issued for Southeastern Minnesota until 9 p.m. Thursday. The air quality impacting sensitive groups, those with heart and lung diseases and those who spend prolonged periods of time outside.
You can expect mostly sunny skies Thursday with a high of 90 and lows reaching 64. Friday has similar conditions with a high of 91 and a low of 67.
Saturday has a high of 92 and is bringing precipitation chances back into the region. Those chances increase through Saturday night into Sunday.
Monday's highs drop to the La Crosse average of 82 and will see a low of 60. Some showers and thunderstorms are possible for Monday afternoon.