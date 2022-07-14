Summer time temperatures with potential t-storms

Temperatures remain above normal...
Quiet weather has settled into the area, Temperatures were near normal in the 70s to middle 80s.
Clouds are setting the stage for rain...
The clouds will be associated with scattered thunderstorms, some of which could bring heavy down pours and gusty winds tonight and tomorrow. There is humidity to play with and any storms could possibly bring severe weather.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will continue in this area. Expect above normal will last into the third week of July.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden