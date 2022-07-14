 Skip to main content
Summer time temperatures with potential t-storms

  • Updated
  • 0

Temperatures remain above normal...

Quiet weather has settled into the area, Temperatures were near normal in the 70s to middle 80s.

Allergy Forecast xo (16).png
Highs Today xo (23).png

Clouds are setting the stage for rain...

The clouds will be associated with scattered thunderstorms, some of which could bring heavy down pours and gusty winds tonight and tomorrow. There is humidity to play with and any storms could possibly bring severe weather.

Futurecast Friday xo.png
7 Day Rain Graph xo (32).png

Medium range trends...

The heat of summer will continue in this area. Expect above normal will last into the third week of July.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo (34).png
8-14 Day xo (7).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

