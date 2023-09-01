Summer time temps heading into Labor Day weekend

This weekend is going to be an absolute SCORCHER.
Remember those highs last week? Well, temperatures will be similar to those. It won't feel quite as bad since humidity will lower than last week.
Expect highs in the upper 80s under a sunny sky on Friday.
Into the overnight, expect a slight increase in clouds. Lows will be in the mid 60s. There are also a few light chances for rain overnight, but best chances look along and north of I-94 and don't look to bring much.
Temps will be even warmer on Saturday as highs meet the mid 90s. We will see a few clouds on Saturday.
Sunday could bring a record breaker as our record high temps for September 3rd is at 95°. Our forecast high on September 3rd is at 99°.
We will stay dry through Labor Day, but even then, it will still be hot.
Our next rain chance comes on Tuesday where we will see a cold front pass by. After that cold front passes, temps go down.