Summery temperatures

Warmer Friday...
Pleasant weather meant another summery day for the area. Highs were well into the 80s, but no records were set for the day.
Front moves southward...
Cooler northwesterly winds have tapped into cooler air. That cool air will be transient, so we can expect highs in the 80s to lower 90s next week.
Showers return for the later parts of the week...
There will be a return to weak fronts and a chance of t-storms Friday night into Saturday. High temperatures and humidity will take a break for a few days. Enjoy it if you can get out for some fun.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the third week of June.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden