Sunday Forecast: Cooler with afternoon showers, thunderstorms

As we wrap up the weekend today, even cooler temperatures are expected as highs only reach the 70s. We will have a return of isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, lingering into the overnight.
A beautiful start to the upcoming week tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 70s. Westerly winds will be breezy.
Active weather returns Tuesday night with a chance of showers. Shower and thunderstorm chances remain through next weekend.
High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s.