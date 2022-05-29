Sunday Outlook: Warm and breezy with isolated morning showers, thunderstorms

Expect a summer-like Sunday with high temperatures in the 80s under mostly cloudy skies, making for a warm, windy, and humid day. Showers and thunderstorms are possible early, primarily west of the Mississippi River.
Lows in the 70s are expected tonight, with mostly cloudy skies. Most of the region will stay dry Sunday night, but there could be a stray shower or thunderstorm west of the Mississippi River which could become strong to severe.
Memorial Day will be hot, humid, and breezy, with highs approaching 90 degrees and mostly cloudy to sunny skies. Early in the day, there's a risk of a stray shower or thunderstorm north of I-90. If you plan on spending time outside, remember to drink plenty of water and use sunscreen.