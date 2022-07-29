Sunny and comfortable heading into the last weekend of July

So far, the Coulee Region is about right on average for 90°+ days. We've hit 90s 3 times in May and 5 times in June. Although July is not quite done yet, we've only hit the 90s 5 times in July for a total of 13. On average we hit 17 90°+ days a year. In 2021, we hit 31.
Heading in to Friday, we won't see the 90s. Highs will struggle to reach the low 80s, but we will still feel very comfortable with plenty of sunshine. Friday will make a great day for some ice cream since we won't see much melting.
Friday night will be mostly clear and cool with lows in the upper 50s.
Sunshine sticks around for the weekend. Saturday does bring a key difference. That difference is that temps will increase to the mid 80s.
We will see sunshine on Sunday too with highs in the upper 80s. With humidity returning late Sunday, it will have a very sweaty feel outdoors. If we don't see much clouds in the evening, it is possible we could squeeze 1 more day in the 90s on Sunday.
Showers and storms return with a slight chance on Sunday night. Monday will also have a slight chance of showers and storms, but more storms will fizzle out in the Coulee Region. Rainfall totals look like 0-1/4".
Tuesday brings another day with sunshine back into the forecast. Rain returns on Wednesday and Thursday before August brings us some hot temps in the 90s.