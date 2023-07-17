Sunny and cool to start the new week

So far, so good! This week is starting on a sunny note, but also a cooler one.
Temps Monday morning have ranged from the mid 40s to the upper 50s. As we head into our afternoon, highs will reach the mid 70s with a few more clouds increasing.
Lows overnight will be similar to what we've seen Monday morning in the mid 50s. The sky conditions will stay mostly clear to partly cloudy.
Heading into Tuesday, more of the same! Expect some sunshine to start ahead of increasing clouds throughout the day. The biggest difference will be that we will have warmer highs in the low 80s Tuesday.
A few slight chances of rain return to the forecast for Wednesday. Highs will be warm in the mid 80s and dew points will start to increase humidity.
Gusty winds will make a swift return by then with highs in the low 80s Thursday. We close out the week while staying dry with slight chances of rain returning over the weekend.