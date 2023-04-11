 Skip to main content
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Wednesday...

.Sunshine will promote mixing by late morning into the afternoon
Wednesday, producing wind gusts from 30 to 35 mph while also
dropping surface dewpoints. With an abnormally warm airmass in
place (some record temperatures possible Wednesday), this increase
in drier air combined with the warmth will drop afternoon
humidities in the 20s%. The fine fuels could promote quick
ignitions and rapid spread of any fire that gets started.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR
SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for low humidity and gusty winds, which is in
effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford,
Richland and Grant.

* TIMING...11 am to 8 pm.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the upper 70s.

* IMPACTS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Sunny and getting warmer

The Coulee Region will get even warmer on Wednesday and Thursday.

Great start to the week…

Friendly sunshine and brisk southwesterly winds led to a nice afternoon in the Coulee Region. Highs were mostly in the 70s around the area.

Highs Today xo - 2023-04-11T152059.109.png

Quiet weather pattern…

A relatively quiet weather pattern will take us through the rest of the work week but expect cooling for the weekend. By that time the chance of showers will reemerge, especially on Saturday. Highs will also cool off over the weekend.

7 Day Rain Graph xo - 2023-04-11T152111.183.png

Medium range trends…

A near normal weather pattern is indicated for much of the United States for the third week of April.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-04-11T152101.003.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

