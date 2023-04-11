Sunny and getting warmer

Great start to the week…
Friendly sunshine and brisk southwesterly winds led to a nice afternoon in the Coulee Region. Highs were mostly in the 70s around the area.
Quiet weather pattern…
A relatively quiet weather pattern will take us through the rest of the work week but expect cooling for the weekend. By that time the chance of showers will reemerge, especially on Saturday. Highs will also cool off over the weekend.
Medium range trends…
A near normal weather pattern is indicated for much of the United States for the third week of April.
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden