Sunny and seasonable before a wet end to the week

Monday gave us another day with an overcast sky and highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday is off to a foggy start, so make sure you are taking you time when heading out and expect visibility to be up to 1/4 of a mile or less at times.
Fog will clear out between 8-10a.m. as temperatures begin to rise and clouds clear out.
I hope you remembered what sunshine looks like, because it's making its return on Tuesday. We will have a few clouds to start before a high pressure system pushes some clouds out of the area by lunchtime. Expect decreasing clouds and seasonable highs in the low 80s on Tuesday.
With temps decently low, humidity won't be too bad with lower dewpoint temperatures in the low 60.
Another day with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 80s will arrive on Wednesday.
Heading into Wednesday night, we will see some changes in the forecast. Spotty showers and storms will be possible late Wednesday and into early Thursday.
Showers and thunderstorms make their full return Thursday afternoon.
Beyond Thursday, we will see more moderate chances of showers and storms through the weekend. Rainfall totals are not certain at this time, but so far, we could see up to 1" of rain from Thursday through the weekend. No organized severe weather is expected at this time.
One more slight chance of rain will stick around as we start next week.