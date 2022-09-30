Sunny and seasonable heading into Oktoberfest weekend

September Climate Notes:
The last few days of September have been trending much cooler, but we actually started the month much warmer than average. Our warmest high was at 89° on September 20th and just 8 days later, we saw our coolest low at 33°. La Crosse's average temperature this September was at 65.5° which is just 0.5° above average.
Though temps were near average, we struggled for precipitation. In fact, La Crosse usually sees about 3.53" of rain and we've only seen 1.66" putting us 1.87" below average. As for the year to date, we've seen 24.44" and are now 4.86" below average so we have some catching up to do these next couple of months.
Forecast:
If you enjoyed the past few days, you'll like how the weekend is shaping up.
We'll have a high pressure system lingering around the eastern portions of Wisconsin. That high pressure system is going to bring dry air over the Coulee Region as we enter the weekend.
There warm and moist air air over toward Southern Minnesota that will try and bring us a few showers, but that drier air over the region should eat up any incoming rain.
For that reason, you can expect Friday to bring a mostly sunny sky with highs reaching the low 70s. There is a slim chance of a few sprinkles overnight Friday, but that will be for areas west of the Mississippi. Those rainfall amounts will be little to nothing towards a trace.
October 1st will start seasonable and with sunshine as highs reach the low 70s.
A few more clouds try and make way into Sunday, but that won't restrict highs from reaching the 70s.
More temps in the low 70s will follow into the early portions of next week with a good bit of sunshine and clouds mixed.
Showers make way into the forecast as we head into Tuesday night. Rainfall totals here will be a bit different. So far, we could see up to 1/2" into Wednesday.
Cooler, drier air returns Thursday.