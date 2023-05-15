 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog Early This Morning...

Locally dense fog will impact parts of the area early this
morning, especially near bodies of water and other low lying
areas. Visibilities will be reduced to 1/2 mile or less at times
in these locations.

Be prepared for rapid changes in visibility if traveling this
morning. Slow down and use you low beam headlights if driving
through fog. Improving conditions are expected after sunrise.

Sunny and seasonable start to the week

  • Updated
Temperature Trend.png

The Coulee Region starts foggy on Monday morning, and we can expect more of that patchy, dense fog to linger until about 8-9am.

Once fog lifts, you can expect a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid 70s! The forecast even stays simple through the overnight hours.

Golf Forecast AM Tee Time.png

Tonight, lows dip to the low 50s under a mostly clear sky.

Want more sunshine? Well, you get it on Tuesday as it is a copy and paste forecast! Expect sunshine and highs in the low 80s on Tuesday.

The main difference with Tuesday will be that there's a brief chance for rain. Toward 5-6pm Tuesday we could see some slight chances of showers. Most look light to moderate as this is a quick moving wave.

Into Wednesday you can expect more sunshine and highs in the low 70s.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km.png

Thursday will be our soggy day in the forecast. Moderate chances of rain will lead us into the day with possible thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Rainfall totals could reach up to 1" into Friday.

6 to 10 day outlook temps.png

And starting Friday we will have left over showers before a sunny start to our weekend.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

