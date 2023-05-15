Sunny and seasonable start to the week

The Coulee Region starts foggy on Monday morning, and we can expect more of that patchy, dense fog to linger until about 8-9am.
Once fog lifts, you can expect a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid 70s! The forecast even stays simple through the overnight hours.
Tonight, lows dip to the low 50s under a mostly clear sky.
Want more sunshine? Well, you get it on Tuesday as it is a copy and paste forecast! Expect sunshine and highs in the low 80s on Tuesday.
The main difference with Tuesday will be that there's a brief chance for rain. Toward 5-6pm Tuesday we could see some slight chances of showers. Most look light to moderate as this is a quick moving wave.
Into Wednesday you can expect more sunshine and highs in the low 70s.
Thursday will be our soggy day in the forecast. Moderate chances of rain will lead us into the day with possible thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Rainfall totals could reach up to 1" into Friday.
And starting Friday we will have left over showers before a sunny start to our weekend.