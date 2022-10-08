 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 to 30 degrees
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Sunny, cool weekend on tap

La Crosse Weather

This weekend, southerly winds will usher in milder temperatures with highs back up into the 60s and lots of sunshine. 

Weekend Planner.png

Pleasant weather is on tap for Columbus Day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the next seven, with temperatures reaching the 70s in some areas.

A strong cold front will pass through the area Tuesday night, bringing showers and thunderstorms. Showers will continue through Wednesday, with temperatures dropping back into the 60s. Following the cold front, cooler and drier air arrives Thursday and Friday, with highs only in the 40s and 50s.

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Evening.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

