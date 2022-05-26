Sunny Friday, rain chances return Saturday

It was another dreary day with spotty showers around the Coulee Region as an upper level low crawled east.
We had a wide variety of temperatures with 50s and 60s for most of us, but isolated spots reached the 70s closer to a warm front. Northerly winds made it feel a little cool.
The low pressure will finally exit and the skies will clear tonight as temperatures drop into the 50s.
A ridge of high pressure builds over the region Friday, allowing for plentiful sunshine across the Coulee Region. Temperatures will be warmer in the 70s. Breezy southerly winds will allow for above average temperatures on Saturday in the upper 70s. Unfortunately, we have a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon, but it won't be a washout and we are not expecting any severe weather. Expect partly cloudy skies Saturday night with temperatures dipping into the 60s. A warm, breezy, and humid Sunday is on tap as temperatures rise to the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. A warm Sunday night with lows in the 70s.
A hot and humid Memorial Day is on tap as highs near 90 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Remember to drink plenty of water and to put on sunscreen if you have any outdoor plans.
Tuesday brings a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain above average in the 80s. Showers and storms are possible through Wednesday, with temperatures falling into the 70s.
Even cooler weather is on tap Thursday as highs dip into the 60s.