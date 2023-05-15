Sunny start to the week…
A low-pressure system has stayed south of the area on this Monday. That left us with plenty of sunshine and nice, slightly below normal weather. Highs were in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
This week…
Sunshine will continue in the region for Tuesday and Wednesday, and we can expect to see highs warming into the lower 80s on Tuesday and lower 70s on Wednesday.
Showers return…
A new storm system will develop, and showers are likely to arrive Thursday, Friday and possibly Saturday.
Medium range trends…
A warmer than normal weather pattern is indicated for much of the northern half of the United States for the last week of May.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden